Helping others is the goal of Rotary International. There are also Rotary high school clubs, known as Interact Clubs, on campuses around the country. They, too, follow the founding organization's mission statement of “service above self."
Interact Club members from two Tehachapi high schools, using “Kids Data” as their source, revealed that for the years 2018 through 2020 the youth suicide rate in Kern County was 11.6 per 100,000 youth. For a comparison, they learned that California, as a whole, is at 8.7 per 100,000 youth. The Interact Clubs from Valley Oaks Charter and Tehachapi High schools want to bring these numbers down.
To this task, Interact Club members from Valley Oaks went to their club adviser, science teacher Nena Thornburg, with an idea to promote mental health awareness to the public. Said Thornburg, “It was amazing as the club members themselves expressed the urgency and need to make the community aware of the issue.” Forming up with the Interact Club of Tehachapi High, a student-led march through the streets of Tehachapi was born.
Valley Oaks Interact Club President Nick Aldava wrote a press release about the planned march. Interact Club members from Tehachapi High collaborated by making up signs and planning the route.
Teens and a few adults met Saturday morning and walked from West Park, through downtown Tehachapi to Coy Burnett Stadium. After a short break for water, they left Coy Burnett for the return walk to West Park for pizza.
