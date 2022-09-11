Helping others is the goal of Rotary International. There are also Rotary high school clubs, known as Interact Clubs, on campuses around the country. They, too, follow the founding organization's mission statement of “service above self."

Interact Club members from two Tehachapi high schools, using “Kids Data” as their source, revealed that for the years 2018 through 2020 the youth suicide rate in Kern County was 11.6 per 100,000 youth. For a comparison, they learned that California, as a whole, is at 8.7 per 100,000 youth. The Interact Clubs from Valley Oaks Charter and Tehachapi High schools want to bring these numbers down.