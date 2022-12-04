Tehachapi Hometown Christmas was the theme of this year’s new holiday event. Saturday afternoon saw large crowds as they shopped at local stores and more than 20 booths set up in the center of town on Green Street. Youthful, roaming carolers entertained residents and visitors alike.

Of special note was the performance in the adjoining City Plaza of the Adventist Health Carolers and their storytelling of the birth of Jesus Christ before each of their songs was performed. Wonderful in their harmony, they were accompanied by the a rich sounding guitar trio made up of fellow Adventist Health staff members.