Tehachapi Hometown Christmas was the theme of this year’s new holiday event. Saturday afternoon saw large crowds as they shopped at local stores and more than 20 booths set up in the center of town on Green Street. Youthful, roaming carolers entertained residents and visitors alike.
Of special note was the performance in the adjoining City Plaza of the Adventist Health Carolers and their storytelling of the birth of Jesus Christ before each of their songs was performed. Wonderful in their harmony, they were accompanied by the a rich sounding guitar trio made up of fellow Adventist Health staff members.
Many visitors took time to visit the adjoining historic Tehachapi Railroad Train Depot. Besides the docent-led tour through Tehachapi's railroad history, there were gift items for sale along with sweets and hot chocolate. A short stroll away was the Tehachapi Museum and Errea House, where the history of the Tehachapi Valley could unfold before them.
As the afternoon progressed, an Ugly Sweater Contest was held. A costumed Christmas Grinch strolled the street handing out small onions or a garlic clove. The Church of Jesus Christ Of Latter-day Saints put on a live Nativity scene, and the Tehachapi High School Jazz Band performed a number of songs.
This is the first year the city of Tehachapi put on the holiday event. Event Coordinator Jessica Garner lined up vendors and entertainment, then coordinated its implementation.
The honors for hosting and organizing the nighttime Christmas parade with nearly 50 floats, dozens of dancers and several equestrian teams goes to Jeanette Pauer, president of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce.
