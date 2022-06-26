In the interest of matching area employers with job applicants, the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, under the leadership of Jeanette Pauer, along with FIELD, the Farm workers Institute of Education and Leadership Development Organization, held a Job Fair Day on Saturday at the Aspen Builders Activity Center.
“One of many benefits of Chamber membership is that Saturday’s booth space was free to those Chamber members whose businesses were looking for new employees,” said Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce President Jeanette Pauer.
Pauer continued, “It became evident what a need this job fair had when I showed up Saturday morning to set up tables with employers and there were already job seekers outside waiting for us to open. The need became apparent and based on my observation, I hope to make this a yearly event."
More than 20 businesses from the area, including county and state employers, were on hand to receive resumes.
