Children of all ages — and quite a few adults — got to sit in the cabs of earth-moving equipment, several 18-wheelers and even a fire engine along with fire support trucks at Saturday's Touch-A-Truck event at the Tehachapi Rodeo Grounds.
The event allowed visitors to explore, climb in and touch large motorized vehicles of all shapes and sizes. Hosted by the Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association, all proceeds from the event are earmarked for the continuation of the highly successful annual Junior Rodeo events that take place in Tehachapi in the spring and summer.
“This is our first Touch-A-Truck fund raising event and seeing how successful it is, we plan to turn this into an annual event,” said Junior Rodeo Chairman Tom Tully.
In addition to earth-moving equipment, 18-wheelers, cranes and tow trucks, Kern County Fire had an engine on display for kids to explore. Landing in the nearby arena and piloted by Relief Helicopter Pilot Desiree Horton was Kern County fire helicopter 408 based in Keene. Youngsters could crawl into the helicopter and have their photos taken by their parents.
