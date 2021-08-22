Some 2,000 people perused more than 155 entries in this year's Thunder on the Mountain Car Show on Sunday of Mountain Festival weekend.
In the center of Tehachapi — stretching in all four directions from South Green and F streets — the show was on display.
True to tradition, promptly at noon all those vehicle engines started and their engines roared for a crescendo of sound not to be ignored. The event was sponsored by Race Communications, which hopes to be a corporate sponsor for the annual car show for many years to come.
