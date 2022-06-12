March For Our Lives participants were at the intersection of Highway 202 and Valley Boulevard at noon Saturday. Their signs and chants were directed toward asking for help from lawmakers and those in Congress to work at finding ways to stop mass killings.
March organizer and Tehachapi resident Linda Hardman, in an earlier interview, was asked why she organized the rally.
“The thought it could be our town next, our grocery store, our church, our school, our family member," she said. "We must be loud enough to get our leaders in Washington to listen and take action."
