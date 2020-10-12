Murray Family Farms recently rolled out a new feature at its facility this fall — an open-air sunflower patch that's attracted the attention of visitors, photographers and social media users for its unique beauty.
According to a news release from the farm, while traditional attractions like the Super Slide and Bounce Pillow are taking the year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sunflower field has been outfitted with a wide variety of sunflowers.
It offers a socially-distanced outing, along with the farm's pumpkin patch, storybook flower trail, fall-themed hiking path and the Plants vs. Zombies corn maze.
