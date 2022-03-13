A new and exciting museum opened its doors this weekend in Tehachapi. Known as the Golden Age of Flight Museum, it’s dedicated to aviation history in Kern County from the years 1920 to the 1950s. Museum founder Todd Schultz calls this period the “Golden Age of Aviation History."
It is supported by local aviation enthusiasts “whose mission is to promote aviation history with an emphasis as it relates to Kern County.” They have been active at Meadows Field for a number of years, restoring vintage aircraft, which are regularly flown to various air shows. Space grew limited and public access to their display was restrictive.
“We have also collected a lot of historical visual display items, which we needed larger, more permanent display space for. The idea of opening an auxiliary museum was started and Tehachapi Airport had the hangar space we need. Here with the help of Tehachapi Airport Manger Ashley Whitmore, we have the opportunity to show off both our vintage restored aircraft as well as our educational displays," Schultz said.
They plan to keep the Meadows Field hangar, where they will continue restoring aircraft.
Saturday marked the public opening of the Tehachapi museum. Located in Hangar H with public access from their entrance on Commercial Way, they hope to be open the second Saturday of each month to start, and add more days as volunteers become available.
Of special interest at Saturday’s opening is the extensive Women in Aviation display collected and curated by noted aviation author and lecturer Barbara Schultz. With more than seven published books on pioneer aviation, many involving women, it’s a fitting tribute to view this exhibit in light of March being Women’s Month.
