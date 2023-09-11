Towns and cities across the nation continue to honor the victims and remember the horror that gripped the United States the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.
In following the nation’s pledge to “Never Forget,” Bear Valley Springs on Monday held its annual remembrance ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park at Cub Lake.
A veterans military honor guard started off the moving ceremony. U.S. Air Force veteran Martin Hernandez welcomed visitors and called for a moment of silence honoring first responders and civilians who lost their lives.
A short speech by U.S. Army veteran Lee Tharp reminded those assembled of the importance of remembering the horror of 22 years ago.
In closing, the flags were lowered to half-staff and U.S. Army veteran Jim Price played taps.
