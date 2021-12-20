A formal ribbon-cutting for the newly built Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District's Ollie Mountain Sports Park was held Monday.
In attendance along with park district personnel were officials from the city of Tehachapi, park construction sponsors, members of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, and an enthusiastic crowd of nearly 200 sports-minded spectators.
Made of steel, with a weather-resistant polyurethane that covers the exposed portion of the skating platform, this new, safer and sturdier platform replaces the old wooden structure, which was demolished in 2020. The new park was designed for use by sports that involve wheels: skateboards, BMX bikes, quad skates and even scooters.
Rules call for mandatory helmets. The park is currently intended for use during daylight hours.
