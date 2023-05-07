The American Legion California Legacy Run 2023 started Friday morning from Tehachapi American Legion Post #221.

Nearly 40 riders from various California American Legion posts were on hand for a 7:30 a.m. briefing led by State Vice Director Ralph Wenzinger of Post 26 in Bakersfield. Their first stop was the Tehachapi Veterans Memorial, where a prayer was said and a wreath was placed.

