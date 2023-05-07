The American Legion California Legacy Run 2023 started Friday morning from Tehachapi American Legion Post #221.
Nearly 40 riders from various California American Legion posts were on hand for a 7:30 a.m. briefing led by State Vice Director Ralph Wenzinger of Post 26 in Bakersfield. Their first stop was the Tehachapi Veterans Memorial, where a prayer was said and a wreath was placed.
The ride is a fundraiser to support the American Legion Legacy Scholarship Fund, which benefits the children of U.S. military members killed or severely disabled since Sept. 11, 2001.
The three-day run goes from Tehachapi to Newhall, then to Ventura and up the California coast. In Atascadero the riders head east, ending at the the Veterans Memorial Capitol Park in Sacramento.
Along the way, numerous American Legion Posts and local veterans facilities are visited.
