Tehachapi residents are looking forward to the extension of the Farmers Market.
City Manager Greg Garrett said he was thrilled the season is being extended.
“Now our local apple growers can participate with their large variety of seasonably grown apples,” he said. The offerings include their products such as apple cider and apple butter, which will now become available during the market.
On Tuesday night's City Council meeting agenda, councilmembers will take up an item to extend the market until Oct. 29. There is no known opposition.
Local grower and longtime participant Cal Malsbury said, "We can easily fill the need for an extended time period. Fresh farm fruit and produce ripen as they will and it's been an abundant year for our farm. We are very happy to continue harvesting and selling later into the year."
