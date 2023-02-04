Relatives, friends and hundreds from the community came together Thursday night in a vigil offering thoughts and prayers for a rapid and complete recovery of local business owner Kenny Harrison. The vigil was held simultaneously at two of Harrison's most popular businesses, Mountain Bowling and P-Dubs Grille and Bar in Stallion Springs.
Harrison was in Tehachapi at his dentist when he started to show signs of a stroke. Paramedics took him to Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley. Upon being stabilized, he was rushed to Memorial Hospital in Bakersfield. His condition is guarded, according to family spokesperson and son-in-law Brandon Ashmore.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.