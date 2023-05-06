A service commemorating the National Day Of Prayer was held at noon Thursday in front of Tehachapi City Hall. Local prayer day coordinator Brian Drucker welcomed nearly 100 guests and delivered the opening prayer and remarks titled “Jesus’s Battle Plan."
Seven local pastors followed, each delivering a brief message of prayer on themes pertaining to family, education, businesses, government, military, media and the church itself.
Prayer Pastor Michelle Desmond of Tehachapi Mountain Vineyard offered prayers for family. The prayer for our education system was conducted by Pastor Kyle Phillips from Grace Fellowship. Praying for businesses was led by Pastor Gregory Beaumont, St. Malachy’s Catholic Church. Government was prayed for by Pastor Kevin Boesler of the Bear Valley Community Church. The military received prayers from Pastor Wes Clare from St. Jude's Anglican Church. Media was prayed for by Pastor Falamao Samate of the United Methodist Church. Calvary Chapel Church Pastor Gerald Fair led guests in prayers for the church.
As the prayer event closed, clergy and guests sang “God Bless America" — with such fervor that it called for an encore.
