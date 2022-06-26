The Tehachapi Pride Parade and Festival theme was “Be seen, Be Heard, Be Loved, Be Proud.” Rich with both color and pageantry, members of the LGBTQ community gathered Saturday in Tehachapi to celebrate this theme.
Under all of the rainbow pennants and colorful clothing, was the underlying message of one’s personal freedom.
Host and event organizer Monique Morales, in an invitational email to participants, said, “I'm so excited for our event and the fun we are all going to have by celebrating such a beautiful cause. Please be aware it is possible to have some backlash from the community. Unfortunately, this comes with the territory and is exactly why our presence is so important."
In addition to LGBTQ support and information booths, there were speeches and games. A parade traveled along Tucker Road to Valley Boulevard, and returned to the festival area in the Starbucks parking lot along Tehachapi Boulevard.
