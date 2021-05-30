Students from Tehachapi high schools met Saturday night in Cummings Valley to hold a traditional prom. Dressed in formal attire, with music for dancing, food for enjoying and friends to laugh with, the event was sold out with more than 260 attendees.
Last year, with COVID restrictions and social distancing in place, local high schools canceled extra-curricular activities including graduation ceremonies and the traditional Senior Prom, leaving a big hole in that year's high school experience.
This year, as COVID restrictions began to ease, the Tehachapi Unified School District made no prom plans. This led parents and community members to put the prom together with volunteers and supporting community members. Local businesses stepped in to help sponsor the event. Rose Garden Estates Wedding and Event Center stepped up to host the event.
