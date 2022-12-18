Wreaths Across America, a nonprofit organization, was started by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The mission of the organization is to “Remember, Honor, Teach” the sacrifices our veterans have made for us as a nation. Wreath laying ceremonies take place in December at Arlington National Cemetery for the several thousand veterans interred there, and also across the country.
Branches of Wreaths Across America are located across the nation, and by the laying of wreaths for veterans at hometown cemeteries, they help promote the founder's principles of “Remember, Honor, Teach.”
