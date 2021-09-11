The Bear Valley Springs Veterans Association held a ceremony at its memorial site at Cub Lake Saturday morning. Respects were paid to the thousands of victims who died and honors given to those who were heroes on that fateful day of Sept. 11, 2001.
Veteran Bill Kritlow, in his opening remarks, said, “We will never forget that day when 2,977 civilians died along with 343 firefighters and 72 law enforcement officers. Today we honor you and say thank you from a grateful nation."
Following Kritlow’s remarks, there were two minutes of silence, one minute for each decade since the attack. A bell was then struck four times in response to each of the crash sites.
Following this the lowering of the American flag to half-staff, a rifle volley, and finally, the playing of taps.
