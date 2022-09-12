8:46 a.m. North Tower hit.
8:46 a.m. North Tower hit.
9:03 a.m. South Tower hit.
9:37 a.m. Pentagon hit.
10:03 a.m. Flight 93 down.
In remembrance of 9/11/2001, Tehachapi community members every year since have shown their respect to those who lost their lives on that fateful morning in New York, Washington, D.C, and Pennsylvania.
On this Sept. 11, a line of local 5150 Dieselz Club members in their pick up trucks with U.S. flags waving drove to the Tehachapi Dennison Road overcrossing that spans across Highway 58 in Tehachapi. The drivers and passengers unfurled additional flags and lined both sides of the overcrossing. Their American flags, flying high in the morning wind, caught the eyes of drivers below who honked their horns and waved their approval.
Promptly at 8:46 a.m., all flags were lowered to a half-staff position and a minute of silence followed.
Tehachapi will never forget.
