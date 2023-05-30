Following this year's Memorial Day Parade in downtown Tehachapi, spectators moved to the Central Park area for a formal ceremony in remembrance of service men and women who have given their lives in service of their country.

The posting of the colors was a combined effort of the American Legion Riders from Tehachapi Post 221, who arrived with the flag and handed it to the Tehachapi VFW Post 5948 Color Guard. The colors were raised and returned to the traditional half-staff position.

Tags

Recommended for you