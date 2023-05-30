Following this year's Memorial Day Parade in downtown Tehachapi, spectators moved to the Central Park area for a formal ceremony in remembrance of service men and women who have given their lives in service of their country.
The posting of the colors was a combined effort of the American Legion Riders from Tehachapi Post 221, who arrived with the flag and handed it to the Tehachapi VFW Post 5948 Color Guard. The colors were raised and returned to the traditional half-staff position.
Marcus Coates sang the national anthem and Jim Rice led the event’s nearly 400 attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance. Next came an invocation by Father Wes Clare, retired colonel with the U.S. Air Force.
The names of local veterans killed in the line of duty were read in roll-call fashion. When no response was heard, an honor bell was struck one time each in their honor.
Sandy Phillips, president of the Tehachapi American Legion Auxiliary, presented a wreath followed by the traditional volley of three rifle shots fired by veterans of Post 221. Taps were played, followed by a performance by bagpiper Travis Combs.
Clare delivered a bit of history on the nation’s founding and asked each person to “take a moment, think about those service men and women now deceased (and) say their names quietly out of respect for their sacrifice.”
He added, “Thank those living veterans you come across in your daily lives today.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.