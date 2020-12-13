Tehachapi, CA (93561)

Today

Windy with rain showers early then precipitation changing to a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Windy with rain showers early then precipitation changing to a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 80%.