More than 200 children and adults enjoyed a Saturday morning breakfast with Santa this year. Held at the the Aspen Builders Inc. Activity Center in Tehachapi, pancakes and sausage along with a visit from Santa was arranged through the combined efforts of volunteers from five of Tehachapi's largest service organizations: Lions, Kiwanis, Rotary, Masons and the Salvation Army.
Rotary Club member Cathy Criger took charge of organizing the five groups. Each club had a specific function to fill Saturday morning. Rotary was responsible for the food items, Kiwanis for the paper products, Salvation Army for drinks and Lions for all the games for children. Masons set up their Child ID table.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.