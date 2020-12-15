Members of the Tehachapi Jewish community held their annual Menorah Lighting ceremony Monday night, the fifth night of Chanukah.
As in years past, the ceremony, complete with singing, dancing and prayers, was led by visiting Rabbi Shmuli Schlanger. This year it was hosted at the Sage Ranch Development headquarters by Vice President of Operations Stuart Nacht.
Rabbi Schlanger led those assembled in a prayer for the speedy recovery of those “suffering the effects of the pandemic.” He continued, “If we remain strong and faithful to God we can overcome adversity through faithfulness and goodness.”
At the conclusion of the lighting of the fifth candle, prepackaged traditional Jewish holiday treats were handed out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.