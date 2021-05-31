Veterans Day is for honoring “those who hung up their uniform.” Armed Forces Day is for honoring “those currently in uniform.” Memorial Day is a bit more somber, as it pays tribute to “those who never made it out of uniform."
With American flags waving, music playing, and civilians and veterans marching, Memorial Day 2021 in Tehachapi was commemorated amid a crowd of cheering, patriotic spectators who lined city streets along the parade route.
The parade ended at the city’s Central Park War Memorial and Gazebo. Local veterans' organizations paid tribute with a flag ceremony and a reading of the names of those local heroes who paid the ultimate price for the country's freedoms.
Those arriving early found shaded seating. American Legion Post 221 sponsored the Memorial Day ceremony, with an estimated 700 or more attending.
“It's our largest attendance ever, I think," City Manager Greg Garrett said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.