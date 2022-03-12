In its continuing efforts to modernize its distribution system, Southern California Edison announced it will conduct aerial inspections throughout Bear Valley Springs and other Tehachapi Valley areas using drones and helicopters.
Over the past year or so, Edison, along with its independent contractors, has incorporated many upgrades to mitigate power lines from touching each other and causing arcing, which can produce sparks and wildland fires.
The old style wire has been replaced with highly insulated wire. Connection points on poles and transformer sites have been designed to prevent sparks during high winds. New fiber composite, non-combustible poles have been installed in many locations.
Edison has also installed many new localized weather monitoring stations. By reading and monitoring wind speeds in real time, when the utility needs to shut off power during high winds, this newer system will be more accurate is expected to produce smaller, more localized areas that need to be taken off the grid until wind speeds decrease.
The aerial inspections are scheduled to last the next couple of weeks.
