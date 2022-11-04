It started a little more than a year ago with a groundbreaking ceremony in Old Town. Business owner Kenny Harrison saw a need in his community for a place where kids, teenagers and entire families could have fun.
That desire by Harrison became a reality Thursday when Mountain Bowling and Fun Center opened its doors with a ribbon-cutting. The ceremony saw friends, relatives, Kern County and California state representatives and 100-plus supporters and well-wishers in attendance.
