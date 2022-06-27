The Air National Guard Band of the West Coast performed at Tehachapi's Central Park on Sunday afternoon. The military pieces included marches by John Philip Sousa. "Sixteen Chorales" by J.S Bach was also among the featured pieces.
PHOTO GALLERY: Sunday music in Central Park
- By NICK SMIRNOFF For Tehachapi News
