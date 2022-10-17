The Tehachapi Apple Festival, along with local organizations and a large number of volunteers, stepped in to help the Kern County Chapter of the Make-A-Wish organization grant a young boy’s wish of having super powers for a day.
Eleven-year-old Logan LoCascio of Tehachapi, who admires super heroes, became “Super Logan” as he worked on super deeds and to thwart the plot of the evil villain “Bitter Apple” during Saturday’s Apple Festival. Performing various feats of daring powers, Logan and his sidekick “Wonder Dad” (aka Logan’s father, Chris LoCascio), managed to save the Apple Festival as well as the city of Tehachapi. Logan's efforts were rewarded with a key to the city presented to him by Tehachapi Mayor Phil Smith.
