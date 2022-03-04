International news services reported a nuclear power plant was under attack and Ukrainian citizens were fleeing their homeland by the thousands on Thursday. For a second day, Tehachapi residents turned out to show solidarity for the Ukraine, now under attack by Russia.
Nearly 50 people stood with signs amid honking horns of confirmation from passersby at Railroad Park in downtown Tehachapi. In addition to many signs, prayers were said, and chants of “peace” were heard.
An additional rally is planned for noon Saturday at Tehachapi City Park. “Rain or snow,” social media announcements stated. It went on to say “a little weather is small suffrage for what the citizens of Ukraine are experiencing."
