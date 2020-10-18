Loud and full of impassioned energy, supporters of the re-election of President Donald Trump gathered Saturday for their fourth Tehachapi rally of the election season.
With supporters holding strong and chanting “four more years,” all four corners of Valley Boulevard and Tucker Road boasted Trump supporters holding up signs and waving flags at passing motorists. Many, in turn, showed their support by honking their vehicle horns.
Event organizer Craig Luther said Saturday's rally will be followed by one more to be held the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 30.
“We're a strong group of people supporting a common cause ... wanting President Trump to get another four years," Luther said.
