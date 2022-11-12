Veterans from all branches of the military arrived at the Tehachapi High School where they were greeted by members of the student body and escorted to a nearby conference room. They were  welcomed with name tags and given an opportunity to mingle. Meanwhile, the high school students started to assemble in the school gym.

Veterans were greeted with thunderous applause by the nearly 900 assembled students. Veterans were seated,and Associated Student Body President Regan Rodriguez welcomed them, saying, “Every year around Veterans Day, Tehachapi High School takes time to reflect on the sacrifices others have made so that we can enjoy the freedoms we experience every day. This is our time to welcome and pay tribute to national and local heroic men and women, known as veterans."