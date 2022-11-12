Veterans from all branches of the military arrived at the Tehachapi High School where they were greeted by members of the student body and escorted to a nearby conference room. They were welcomed with name tags and given an opportunity to mingle. Meanwhile, the high school students started to assemble in the school gym.
Veterans were greeted with thunderous applause by the nearly 900 assembled students. Veterans were seated,and Associated Student Body President Regan Rodriguez welcomed them, saying, “Every year around Veterans Day, Tehachapi High School takes time to reflect on the sacrifices others have made so that we can enjoy the freedoms we experience every day. This is our time to welcome and pay tribute to national and local heroic men and women, known as veterans."
The THS Band performed a selection of patriotic and military music, concluding with a stirring rendition of the national anthem sung by senior Kaya Gilson.
Tehachapi High School Principal Christina Libatique introduced each of the nearly four dozen veterans by their name, military rank and branch of service. With the introductions completed, Libatique presented a donation check from the school's Associated Student Body to Kern County Honor Flight representative Fred Brakeman.
Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Juan Navarro thanked THS for its support of veterans and announced that “today, November 10th, marks the two hundred and forty seventh birthday of the United States Marine Corps."
Guest speaker Master Chief Benito Gutierrez (USN, retired) defined a veteran as “a man or woman who was willing to serve our great nation without knowing if they would return home to loved ones. Who (by oath) agreed to protect those liberties we enjoy as Americans."
In closing the day's tribute, an assemblage of photographs donated by local veterans was made into a video film and shown.
