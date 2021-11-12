Tehachapi Police Department held its Special Olympics Torch Lighting and Run ceremony.
Utilizing the streets of downtown Tehachapi, nearly 50 runners composed of Special Olympics athletes, their coaches, off-duty officers and supporters of the Special Olympics ran the mile-long course Wednesday morning.
Law Enforcement Torch Runs have chapters in all 50 states and were formed to “increase awareness and raise funds for the Special Olympics.”
The Tehachapi Police Department raised more than $1,300 in support of Special Olympics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.