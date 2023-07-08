The Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association held a thank you dinner and concert for its sponsors July 3 at the Tehachapi Rodeo Grounds.
TMRA Chairman Dal Bunn thanked the sponsors and said they are the the “lifeblood of our many western activities, which include our Junior Rodeos for local youth, Bad Bulls, and the hosting of the PRCA Rodeo in August. Thanks for helping us promote our love and organizational mission, ‘the western way of life.'"
