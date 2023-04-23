The winners of "Tehachapi's Finest" were recognized Friday night during an evening event in the banquet room at Mountain Bowling.
The awards are sponsored by the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce and Tehachapi News. The “Tehachapi’s Finest" awards program has been held for more than 30 years.
In addition to the new category of Nonprofit of the Year, the program honors the Citizen of the Year, Small Business of the Year and Large Business of the Year.
This year the Nonprofit of the Year is the Tehachapi Warrior Boosters Club. Citizen of the Year is Dal Bunn. Small Business of the Year is Canine Creek. And Large Business of the Year is BHE Renewables.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.