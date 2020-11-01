Ghosts, goblins, witches and even a couple of Harry Potters filled the business district of downtown Tehachapi Saturday evening. With the cancellation of Trunk or Treat due to COVID-19 safety concerns, business owners organized and stepped in to offer Halloween treats to children.
More than 20 stores signed up to stay open a little later to participate in the Halloween magic.
Girls2Girlz business owner and event organizer Michele Borquez arranged to be the starting point.
“As a town we knew we needed it for the kids. I shared the idea with other local business owners and they quickly came on board to the idea,” Borquez said. Her store offered a Halloween photo, candy and a small pumpkin to each child. Maps were also provided, listing the downtown participating businesses.
More than 400 adults and children participated.
“What success and fun this was,” said Halloween host Moe, of Moe's Barber Shop on South Green.
Next-door business Therapeutic Massage owner Melissa Sottile was thrilled at the big turnout and said, “I think our kids deserve this after a year of such uncertainty. I love how our community comes through for the kids.”
Most adults came in a variety of costumes, adding to the spirit of the Halloween festivities.
