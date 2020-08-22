Smoky yellow sunrises, fire red sunsets, with low, smoke-laden visibility in between. Unhealthy air quality for days became this week's norm, a contrast to the usual clearer skies of the Tehachapi Mountains.
Statewide, wildland fires numbering more than three dozen, all burning at the same time, have pushed air quality into the very unhealthy category. At times, visibility is as low as two miles.
A hot dry inversion layer and a lack of even a slight breeze drove many to stay indoors, putting a strain on the state's power system.
