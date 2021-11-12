Veterans Day in Tehachapi was commemorated at Central Park on Thursday, honoring local veterans, many of whom are still on active duty around the world.
The Tehachapi ceremonies started at 11 a.m. in Central Park with the flag raising and the singing of the national anthem by Christina Scrivner. Also in the park was a military-style obstacle course for kids. A military encampment and vehicle display were also enjoyed by visitors.
In recognition of Veterans Day, Tehachapi City Councilwoman Susan Wiggins said: “I count it an honor and a privilege to be able to thank our veterans for their service throughout the years. They regularly put aside their lives to protect all of us. Such a debt can never be repaid, but we will continue to honor them for their service."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.