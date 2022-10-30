Tehachapi Police Department hosted a Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run Thursday morning that drew nearly 75 runners and walkers on the streets of downtown Tehachapi.
The public was invited to the event at Centennial Plaza that celebrated inclusion, spread awareness and raised funds for Special Olympics athletes in Kern County. In addition to Tehachapi Police participation, several officers from the Mojave CHP office also attended.
