Two parks within walking distance offered a variety of activities for visitors during Mountain Festival weekend. Railroad Park along Tehachapi Boulevard had a wide selection of handcrafted items produced by Tehachapi area artists. Over at Central Park, commercial booths offered every imaginable product as well as daylong live entertainment and plenty of food booths and cooling shade to go along with a pleasant day.
PHOTO GALLERY: Two parks fill with people, activities during Mountain Festival
- By NICK SMIRNOFF For Tehachapi News
