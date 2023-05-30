The four-day Western Swing Out Dance event returned for its sixth year in a row Memorial Day weekend. More than 400 dancers stayed in town over the weekend to dance, and enjoy the shops, wineries and restaurants of Tehachapi.
The event featured 18 dance bands who played for the dancers at the outdoor patio of the VFW Post on Tehachapi Boulevard. Dance lessons started out Saturday and Sunday mornings with live bands and dancing commencing in the early afternoon, going until midnight. Tehachapi band Fist Full of Nickels started off Saturday afternoon’s dancing, followed by West of Texas, followed by five additional dance bands on Saturday.
In between bands, various contests were held. Saturday featured a Best Boots Contest in mid-afternoon with a Tequila Tasting event Saturday night. Saturday and Sunday mornings opened with dance instructors teaching dance steps for the Lindy, Jive, Two Step, the Stroll, and of course Swing Dancing itself.
Sunday featured a car show held next door to the outdoor dance site. A Vintage Western Fashion Show took place inside the VFW Post as well as a Best Dressed Competition.
Monday morning, Memorial Day, many of the the dancers attended the Memorial Day Ceremony in City Park and then spent much of the afternoon picnicking and dancing in the park to a local dance band.
Event coordinators Christina Coffey and Danielle O’Neil agreed why they return: “We love the small-town feel of Tehachapi and its friendliness. It’s a perfect fit for our style of event."
