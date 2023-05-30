The four-day Western Swing Out Dance event returned for its sixth year in a row Memorial Day weekend. More than 400 dancers stayed in town over the weekend to dance, and enjoy the shops, wineries and restaurants of Tehachapi.

The event featured 18 dance bands who played for the dancers at the outdoor patio of the VFW Post on Tehachapi Boulevard. Dance lessons started out Saturday and Sunday mornings with live bands and dancing commencing in the early afternoon, going until midnight. Tehachapi band Fist Full of Nickels started off Saturday afternoon’s dancing, followed by West of Texas, followed by five additional dance bands on Saturday.

