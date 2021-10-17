Apple Festival pie baking first-place honors and $50 went to Taylor and Amir Arami from Tehachapi.
This is the first time they have entered the contest. With Taylor as the chef and Amir the prep chie, they combined Granny Smith apples with Honeycrisp apples and Sweet Tango apples.
“Making the pie crust from scratch was the hardest part," Taylor said. After adding some of my secret seasoning and a dash of love, I put the pies into our oven for baking.”
Husband Amir said they had to handle a pie disaster Sunday morning, just hours before the judging.
“A loud noise was heard in our kitchen early this morning. Upon investigating I saw our family dog had pulled one of the pies off the kitchen counter and was happily eating it," he said. "You must have two pies for the contest. Taylor and I had to make an additional pie prior to our arrival for judging."
It seems it was worth the effort.
The judges were Michael Davies, Mary Beth Garrison, Laura Dryer and Kent Kroeger.
