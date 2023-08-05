The speed of the response and the willingness to commit a full armada of engines, hand crews and aircraft upon first notification proved beneficial in stopping the spread of two potentially dangerous wildland fires in the Tehachapi area on Friday.
Kern County Fire Department is noted for its aggressive procedures at the time of dispatch. Fire battalion chiefs on scene say, “The speed and strength of arriving equipment and manpower is essential. Once we're on scene, we can always turn still responding units around."
Friday afternoon's two fires started within an hour of each other.
The first fire, designated as the Boulevard Fire’,started in the Cache Creek area alongside Highway 58. Arriving units stated the fire was in the drainage area of Cache Creek and moving at a moderate speed in an easterly direction up the canyon wall toward the wind turbines. Air tankers along, with two helicopters and arriving ground crews, stopped the forward motion of the flames, holding the burn to a reported 88 acres.
Traffic on Highway 58 was impacted due to heavy smoke. The flames traveled along parallel railroad tracks as well, causing rail service to be halted. The cause is under investigation and there were no reported injures. Assisting agencies were the California Highway Patrol, and Cal Fire sent a task force of hand crews to help mop-up and reenforce the fire's perimeter.
As mop-up operations were commencing at the Boulevard Fire, a second fire was reported in the Caliente area. Labeled the Oak Fire, helicopters and tankers from the first fire quickly responded and along with additional Kern County Fire units held the flames to 62 acres of grassland. It also was along the railroad line and for a time impacted rail operations through the Tehachapi Mountains.
