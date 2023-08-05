The speed of the response and the willingness to commit a full armada of engines, hand crews and aircraft upon first notification proved beneficial in stopping the spread of two potentially dangerous wildland fires in the Tehachapi area on Friday.

Kern County Fire Department is noted for its aggressive procedures at the time of dispatch. Fire battalion chiefs on scene say, “The speed and strength of arriving equipment and manpower is essential. Once we're on scene, we can always turn still responding units around."

