Snow blanketed Tehachapi on Wednesday, and closed Highway 58 for a time.
featured
PHOTO GALLERY: Winter scenes around greater Tehachapi
- By NICK SMIRNOFF For Tehachapi News
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- Michael William Garcia, Sept. 19, 1951 - Feb. 12, 2022
- Anti-mask protest continues at Tehachapi High School
- Water woes: Grimmway expects to plant less than half of Tehachapi acreage
- June Pairlee Carpenter, 1943-2022
- Corinne Lee McCorkendale, 1960-2022
- Tehachapi police chief rescinds retirement, will stay on the job
- Margaret Susan Hansen Kelly, Nov. 29, 1961 – Jan. 20, 2022
- ‘Snow day’ delays planned protest; Superintendent says closing schools is ‘last resort’ as school masking unrest continues
- Natural Sightings: A dusting of snow on beautiful daffodils
- Jeanette Pauer takes the reigns at Tehachapi chamber of commerce
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.