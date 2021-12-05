Josh Pierce, director of community integration at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley, is the new board president of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council.
Pierce was recently elected to take the reins of the organization, taking over for Interim President Lydia Chaney who served five years in the role, first as president and later as interim president to fill a vacancy.
Chaney received a round of applause for getting the organization through the pandemic.
“I am honored and humbled to take on the exciting role of president,” Pierce said in a later statement. “I would like to personally thank Lydia Chaney for carrying the torch and leading the council through the adversity and restriction of the COVID-19 response. She led the council with integrity and set the bar for leadership.”
Looking to the future, Pierce said the board hopes to build on the existing foundation.
“We will continue to expand our focus on growing the economic diversity and growth of our greater Tehachapi area,” he said. “We see many opportunities to highlight our community and attract industries. We currently partner with our wine growers, tourism, Friends of the Tehachapi Depot, and art commission partners to continue to showcase our beautiful communities and attract new opportunities.”
Corey Torres, manager of the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District, is the newly-elected secretary, taking over for Interim Secretary Laura Lynne Wyatt, who also stepped up previously to fill a vacancy.
Jessica Davidson, branch manager of Alta One Credit Union, continues as treasurer and Corey Costelloe, economic development coordinator and assistant to the city manager for the city of Tehachapi, continues as investor chair.
The GTEDC is a 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting existing and future businesses throughout the Greater Tehachapi area. Its meetings at 7:30 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month are held at the Slice of Life Enrichment School, 48771 W. Valley Blvd., Tehachapi.
The council also sponsors the Tehachapi Tourism Commission, Tehachapi Wine Grower’s Commission and the Tehachapi Arts Commission.
For more information, visit tehachapiedc.org.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
