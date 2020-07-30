The Kern County Sheriff's Office identified the pilot killed in plane crash shortly before noon July 24.
Michael Glen Phillips, 69, of Westchester, was the sole occupant of a single-engine Vans RV-8 aircraft that crashed onto the rooftop of a business near Tehachapi Municipal Airport in Tehachapi. Phillips was declared deceased at the scene.
The plane landed inside the heavily damaged business.
The crash occurred inside the Industrial Park located in the 400 block of North Greet Street, located just outside the perimeter of the airport.
A postmortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.
