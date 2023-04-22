Briefs - Pinon construction.jpg

Work is underway to complete a long-planned extension of Pinon Street from Dennison Road to Brandon Lane in the city of Tehachapi.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

The long-awaited extension of Pinon Street from Dennison Road west to Brandon Court is underway.

According to a news release from the city, the project will be completed by mid-summer.