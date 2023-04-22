The long-awaited extension of Pinon Street from Dennison Road west to Brandon Court is underway.
According to a news release from the city, the project will be completed by mid-summer.
Once complete, the newly paved street will allow traffic on Pinon Street from Dennison Road west to just past Contrada Court, west of Curry Street. Eventually, it will be paved all the way to Fig Court.
“The project will add alternate transportation routes to the local school, hopefully alleviating some traffic backups during peak travel hours,” city spokesman Key Budge said. “The new roadway will also cut down on dust due to the volume of vehicles that have driven across the dirt road.”
Although unpaved, the roadway has not been blocked off and has frequently been used by motorists, including Tehachapi High School students.
Budge said the cost of the construction project was estimated at $902,000. It is funded in part by a grant through the state's Congestion Mitigation Air Quality program. The project is being built by Griffith Construction and is one of 10 infrastructure projects the city plans to complete by this fall, now that the weather is cooperating, he said.
Needed for Sage Ranch
Pinon Street is the southern boundary of the proposed Sage Ranch residential development — which will add 995 single-family homes, apartments and other housing units to the city. The developer’s proposal is to build the project on 138 acres in six phases over seven years.
The Tehachapi City Council approved Griffith Construction’s bid last Sept. 6, noting that the state grant will pay about 88 percent of the cost.
At the time, Development Services Director Jay Schlosser said the project will cost about $1 million, with the remaining expense coming from gas tax revenues or other city sources.
On Sept. 12, 2022, Greenbriar Capital Corp. — developer of Sage Ranch — published a news release that claimed that the city was saving the company $1 million.
“The city approved the contractor to complete the Pinon Street extension,” the news release stated. “This essential Sage Ranch east-west road artery is important for Sage Ranch as it provides access to four of the ten entry/exit roads into Sage Ranch.”
According to the news release, “Pinon Street is essential for access to our Central Park Clubhouse (part of phase one) from the entire southern border of Sage Ranch. The city is paying for the entire $1,000,000 cost (88 percent funded from the State of California), which saves Greenbriar $1,000,000.”
But Budge, in October, said the portion of the roadway now under construction is not the part of Pinon Street that Greenbriar committed to building as part of the approval for Sage Ranch.
Condition 34 of the conditions of approval for the project states that “the developer shall improve 1/2 width improvements plus 10' as depicted on the approved Final Master Development plan along the entire frontage of the project. The developer is required to construct a landscaped median and sufficient paving south of the median to provide for equivalent traffic capacity as it relates to the existing roadway.”
Responding to an inquiry, Budge said on Oct. 26 that no part of the road project approved by the City Council in September would relieve the Sage Ranch developer of any expense.
“There is no physical overlap between Condition #34 (or any condition) and the CMAQ Pinon project by design,” Budge said. “We are extending the south half of Pinon Street east to Dennison. Sage is required to improve the north half of Pinon and install a median when they construct. There is not a single square foot of pavement being placed on the CMAQ Pinon project that saves Sage from their obligation.”
Jeff Ciachurski, CEO of Greenbriar, has not responded to inquiries related to the project and on March 14 asked not to be contacted.
A copy of Greenbriar’s news release related to the Pinon Street extension is online at bit.ly/3H5LEK1.
