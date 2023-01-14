Devin Daugherty, director of outreach services for Kern Community College District, will be the speaker at “Plane Crazy” Saturday on Jan. 21.
The monthly event is sponsored by the Mojave Transportation Museum and includes an opportunity to visit the historical aircraft display at the Mojave Air & Space Port at Rutan Field.
There is limited seating for Daughterty’s talk and reservations may be requested by sending an email to info@mojavemuseum.org.
Daugherty received his doctorate in Public Policy and Administration from Walden University in February 2012. His education also includes earning a master’s degree in public education from National University, a master’s degree in aeronautical science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, and a master’s degree in communications from Liberty University.
He has been teaching at the undergraduate and graduate levels for different colleges and universities for the past 12 years. Before joining KCCD, he was the director, Center for Applied Competitive Technologies for Santa Clarita Community College District. Before working full-time in academia, Daugherty had assignments in project management, human resources management and healthcare for both the government and private sectors. He also served six years in the Army National Guard.
The college district manages Cerro Coso Community College and is considering supporting the aerospace and defense industries by offering aerospace courses at Mojave Air and Space Port.
Mojave Air and Space Port at Rutan Field is located at 1434 Flight Line, Mojave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.