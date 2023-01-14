Briefs - Plane Crazy Saturday.jpg

A discussion about how Kern Community College District and Cerro Coso Community College might help support the aerospace and defense industries by offering aerospace courses at Mojave Air and Space Port is planned for Plane Crazy Saturday on Jan. 21.

 Courtesy of Mojave Transportation Museum

Devin Daugherty, director of outreach services for Kern Community College District, will be the speaker at “Plane Crazy” Saturday on Jan. 21.

The monthly event is sponsored by the Mojave Transportation Museum and includes an opportunity to visit the historical aircraft display at the Mojave Air & Space Port at Rutan Field.