Planning - building plans.jpg

Elevations of building designs approved for the southeast corner of Hayes Street and Tehachapi Boulevard. The Tehachapi Planning Commission approved the architectural design and other aspects of the project that is expected to bring a new restaurant/retail space to the corner in addition to seven rental apartments.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

A “mixed use” project — a blend of residential and commercial — was approved by the Tehachapi Planning Commission on Aug. 8.

Architectural design and site plan review, plus a minor use permit and variance, for a project to be built at the southeast corner of Hayes Street and East Tehachapi Boulevard was approved on a 4-0 vote with Commissioner Charles White absent.