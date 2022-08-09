A “mixed use” project — a blend of residential and commercial — was approved by the Tehachapi Planning Commission on Aug. 8.
Architectural design and site plan review, plus a minor use permit and variance, for a project to be built at the southeast corner of Hayes Street and East Tehachapi Boulevard was approved on a 4-0 vote with Commissioner Charles White absent.
The project is located on a total of a half-acre next to the Ranch House Motel and across Hayes Street from Red House BBQ.
The project was tabled at the commission’s June 27 meeting and in the interim the applicant made changes to address some of the concerns raised at that meeting.
According to a staff report from Development Services Director Jay Schlosser, since the item was continued the project applicant revised the request, eliminating one of the rental apartment units, adding an outdoor space to be shared by residents, and adding off-street parking.
The project is now expected to include a 2,500-square-foot retail and restaurant building on the corner with a total of seven multifamily residential townhouses facing Hayes Street.
Carlee Mckay, one of the residents on nearby East F Street who previously shared concerns about the project, told commissioners she thought the new layout was improved. She remained concerned about congestion on the street when Red House BBQ gets deliveries.
But commissioners thanked the project applicant for making changes to address concerns.
Chairperson Kim Nixon noted that it’s not the responsibility of the commission to hinder what an owner can do with their property based on the fact that it has been used by others for parking without permission.
She said she hoped that the new construction on that corner will inspire other property owners on the east side of downtown to make improvements.
Owner of the project is Paul Zerounian of Palmdale; Friedman Architects of Pasadena is the applicant. No timeframe for construction was noted.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
