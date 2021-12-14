Three of five members of the Tehachapi Planning Commission plowed through a 244-page agenda Monday night, Dec. 13.
In addition to approving sign designs and an alteration to a downtown mural, the commission:
• Allowed an extension and provided direction to the developer of a previously approved 238 home subdivision.
• Approved architectural designs for a 32-unit condominium project.
• Gave a stamp of approval to an $18 million Caltrans project.
• Learned more about the city’s water supply from Development Services Director Jay Schlosser.
Present at the meeting were Chairperson Kim Nixon and Commissioners Steve Hamblin and Charles White. Vice-chairperson Linda Hollinsworth and Commissioner Daryl Christensen were not in attendance. Schlosser and Senior Planner Kim Burnell provided staff support. No one was in the audience except for news reporters and representatives of projects before the commission.
Extension for ‘The Address at Tehachapi’
A 238-unit single-family residential subdivision called “The Address at Tehachapi” is a Planned Development previously approved by the city. Located on 57 acres at the northeast corner of Tucker and Highline roads, the project has previously achieved two of three required approvals.
According to the staff report, the preliminary development plan and final master development plan were approved. However, the next step is the Precise Development Plan and city staff and the developer have not been able to agree on some standards.
As explained in the staff report, the developer has concerns about three statements from the city’s adopted architectural guidelines having to do with exterior colors, variations in facades and avoiding monotony by using varied architectural elements and details.
In a letter to the commission, a representative of the developer, Mohammad Kompani, said there is potential for the city’s “(excessive) regulations to do more harm than good… an onerous regulation package may ultimately dissuade homebuilders… and could potentially stifle the development.”
CEO of the development company, Alex Endadi, addressed the commissioners with a summary of the information already presented and asked for more flexibility, as well as a 30-day extension on the time to present the Precise Development Plan.
He asked, as an example, that the developer might be allowed to put two identical homes next to each other if that was a buyer’s choice.
White said he thought that if a buyer wanted exactly the same design and colors as one chosen by a neighbor the developer could explain that it would not be allowed by city regulations and the buyer would understand that.
After some discussion and dialogue with Endadi, the commission held firm on the city’s architectural standards but allowed a 30-day extension on submission of the plan.
Sherwood Condominiums
In 1978, the city approved a development called Applewood Estates (Tract Map 4854) at the southwest corner of Elm Street and Applewood Drive (south of Valley Boulevard). The project was approved as a Planned Development to include single-family homes on small lots with non-dedicated streets that are more narrow than most within the city. Some homes were built at the time and others were completed recently.
Schlosser noted that the project as approved also included condominium units on two acres that have not been built. However, because of the previous approval of the project, the next step for the developer is to obtain architectural approval from the commission.
Because of recent changes in state law, the project is also able to accommodate two accessory dwelling units, he said, and the developer chose to include them.
Architect Michael Dahnens was at the meeting to represent the project’s owner, Family Lodging Investment Properties, LLC, of Santa Paula.
According to the staff report, the project will include 13 two-story residential buildings, associated on-site parking, landscaping and exterior concrete walks on 1.92 acres. There will be 34 dwelling units resulting in a density of 2,464 square feet. There will be about 33,675 square feet of open space, excluding buildings and parking areas. The open space will consist of concrete walks, drought-tolerant landscape, two small barbecue areas and a small children’s play area. The project will include a Homeowners Association responsible for upkeep of the common areas.
Staff recommended approval of the proposed Craftsman-style architecture, with each building having a slightly different look, and commissioners approved it, 3-0.
New Caltrans maintenance station
The old Caltrans maintenance station at the corner of Mill Street and Tehachapi Boulevard, long considered an eyesore and inadequate for crews and equipment, will be replaced with an $18 million facility to be built on 5.65 acres near the Mill Street offramp of Highway 58.
Burnell and Schlosser presented information about the project and the commission approved it, although a letter from Caltrans indicated that the state agency believes it doesn’t actually need permission from the city.
In a report, the city staff said that state procedures require the agency to cooperate with the city on the project, but it is not required to obtain permits for work on real property or within Caltrans right-of way. The state closed escrow on the three parcels making up the building site in December 2019. The new station will be located at the intersection of Industrial Parkway and North Curry Street, to the east of Tractor Supply.
The city might have preferred a more innovative architectural design and commissioners expressed a desire for better screening of the site, but in general Schlosser said the agency had been very cooperative.
Schlosser said the agency plans to discontinue use of the downtown facility but its fate remains uncertain at this time.
The project was approved 3-0.
Water
Commissioner White expressed concern during the meeting about housing project approvals and said he wonders about water and the impact of the pending litigation between the city and Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District and most recently the prospect of no imported water from the State Water Project next year. He said he wondered if the city should have a moratorium on new building projects.
Schlosser asked to defer discussion about water during consideration of the items for “The Address at Tehachapi” and the Sherwood Condominiums because the subdivisions were already approved and water for those projects was previously addressed.
However, at the end of the meeting, he did share his thoughts about the city’s water situation.
At that time he said he was “quite confident that we have the water supply” for projects that have been approved. He said the city and the water district disagree about growth but that the city is basing its plans on its long-term average growth and believes that everything that has been approved is consistent with the city’s General Plan.
He noted that he believes that a discussion about water priorities is appropriate. He said that Stallion Springs, Bear Valley Springs and Golden Hills all rely upon imported water and (like the city) are municipal and Iindustrial water customers of the water district.
In the past five years, Schlosser said, almost 500 homes have been built in those subdivisions and other areas outside the city, but fewer than 50 were built in the city.
He noted, however, that the litigation is slowing down projects because developers don’t want the expense and delay associated with a lawsuit.
Sign designs and mural
As part of the consent agenda, the commission approved sign applications for Taco Bell, Quality Tax Services and Golden Hills IT with no discussion.
A request from Grant Dunlap, Aspen Builders project manager for The Village Collective downtown, to alter the mural on the corner of South Green and East F Street, was also on the consent agenda but was removed on request of White to allow discussion.
Schlosser explained that the rehabilitation of the old building includes a banquet room that requires a second door. As Dunlap explained in the application, the door will be cut into the mural and then the original artist will paint it to restore the design.
The mural in question features Monolith cement plant and is very popular, White said. Although the Mural Committee isn’t currently active, he said he believed there was support and appreciation for the efforts of the building’s owners, Buddy and Nikki Cummings, to keep the mural.
The commission unanimously approved the alteration.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
