Homebuilder K Hovnanian received approval from the Tehachapi Planning Commission to deviate from zoning requirements for seven homes to be built as part of a 55-home project near the southeast corner of Classico Drive and East Orchard Parkway.
The developer previously received permission to build homes in the unfinished Alta Estates subdivision.
The variance approved by the commission on a 5-0 vote at its meeting Oct. 11 will allow single-story homes to be built on seven lots with less than the typical setback requirements. When the subdivision was approved around 2006, two-story homes were in vogue, a representative of K Hovnanian explained.
Currently, market research shows that single-story homes are a better fit for the market and the variance was requested to allow the approved designs to be built on the seven slightly smaller lots.
— Claudia Elliott
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.